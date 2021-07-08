MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers & Trooper Motorcycle Club are holding their national convention this weekend in mobile.

“Our club represents history, not only African American history, but American history. We honor those African Americans who served in the 9th and 10th Calvary of the Army," said Founder Kenneth Thomas.

And the best way to honor those soldiers? Give back to the next generation.

“We’re going to take backpacks for the young boys and young girls over to the school. We have 552 backpacks already filled with everything that the school needs. We’re just trying to make an impact while we’re here in the community,” said President Nathan “Motown” Mack.

The Association has been around since 1999. And as it continues to grow, the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers continues to grow with it.

“It’s something that should be taught. And every individual should be proud of the service,” Thomas said.

Saturday, nearly 600 Buffalo Soldiers will motorcycle to Africatown to support the community’s food bank drive.