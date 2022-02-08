The 92nd Infantry Division of the Buffalo Soldiers honored a Mobile City Council member today.
Taylor Howard and Eddir Irby Jr. presented CJ Small with a gift at Tuesday's council meeting. It was part of a thank you to Small for making sure the Buffalo Soldiers had everything they needed to help clean up Oaklawn Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.