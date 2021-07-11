MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Buffalo Soldiers and Trooper Motorcycle Club wrapping up their convention weekend with a big giveaway.
Nearly 600 Buffalo Soldiers cruised through Africatown on motorcycles to not only support the community's food bank drive, but also give away more than 550 backpacks filled with school supplies for area students.
Organizers say it's all about giving back to the next generation. Robert Battles with the Africatown Cultural Center says it was a site to see.
"They ride and they are a fraternity organization, but they also support black culture. It was something to see. They rode all the way through Africatown and woke up all the people. It was like a thundering hurricane coming through Africatown," said Robert Battles, Africatown Cultural Center Director.
They also donated $5,000 to the Africatown Community Development Corporation. The National Association of Buffalo Soldiers has been around since 1999 and continues to grow.
