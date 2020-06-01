MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Firefighters responded to a building fully engulfed in flames Monday night in Tillman's Corner.
The building is the former site of a restaurant on Highway 90 just south of Rangeline Road. Witnesses said the flames could be seen by drivers on Interstate 10.
Public information officer Steven Millhouse says Mobile police did take one person into custody in connection to the fire, suspected of setting the blaze.
"Our investigators will interrogate and discuss with witnesses what they saw here and try to piece things together from there," said Millhouse.
It's not known how or why the fire was started.
No other details about the fire are currently available.
