Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- An ongoing anti-bullying program has re-launched for the beginning of the school year, an anonymous texting system where students of all ages can report bullying.

The program is called "Bully Blocker." Students can text "bullyblocker" to 444-999 if they or someone they know is being bullied.

The messages are then sent to the Youth and Family Services of Mobile County's District Attorney's office. From there, the department will help resolve the bullying.

Mobile County's District Attorney, Ashley Rich, said stopping bullying while in school could keep criminals off the streets later.

"Statistics are very clear that if someone is continually allowed to be a bully over and over again, then they are 8 times more likely to be a criminal defendant in their future," said Rich.

She said bullying has not stopped because of virtual school or staying at home more. If anything, kids have found their way through their screens.

"It's all because young people believe words don't hurt if they are behind a phone or a computer, and that's just not true," she said.

One grandparent in Mobile said stopping bullying before it gets out of hand is a good life skill kids need to learn.

"So they can learn how to make peace because it's gonna happen as they grow older too, in different ways," said Cindy McCarson.

Her grandson said he knows what to do if this ever happens to him or a friend.

"If they don't stop, I would ask a teacher or a grownup," he said.

This program is more than just about stopping a bully now. It's about finding the source and preventing it in the future.

"We don't shun the bully, and they don't get criminal charges put on them," said Rich. "We try to solve the problem as to why the bully is engaging in that behavior in the first place."

Rich said not only has "Bully Blocker" stopped bullying, it's also prevented many kids from committing suicide. This program has been life-saving for some, and she hopes it continues to serve the community well.

Once again, the number is 444-999. Text "bullyblocker".