MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Bullying comes in all shapes and sizes and it’s a problem all over the country — including in our area. Local officials are spending the week in schools to educate students about bullying — how to recognize it, what to do about it and how to stop it.
Bully Prevention Week aims to educate, prevent bullying
- Sarah Wall
- Updated
- 0
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney found at landfill, 2 charged with capital murder
- 3 children, all under age 6, die in St. Louis apartment fire after parents allegedly left them alone
- Safe exchange zones aimed at preventing problems like Causeway custody shooting
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding back tears: 'Not many people have asked if I'm OK'
- Driver survives after logs pierce windshield of SUV
- Shaq donates home to family of 12-year-old boy paralyzed after shooting
- Birmingham police release surveillance video of new person of interest in child's kidnapping
- Police raid massage parlors in Baldwin County, charge four women with prostitution
- AMBER ALERT: Birmingham Police release photo of person of interest in kidnapping case
- Woman who stood on ship's railing for selfie barred for life from cruises
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.