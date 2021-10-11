MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A burglary suspect led police on a short chase Monday afternoon.
Officers said they spotted the man near Moffett Road and he took off when they tried to stop him. The chase ended on Colonial Oaks Drive where the man got out of the car and ran away.
Several officers and K9 dogs searched the area, but could not find the suspect. His name has not been released.
