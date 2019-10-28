Co-owner of the Biloxi Shuckers, Timothy Bennett, is making his pitch on the future of Hank Aaron stadium.
The entrepreneur and businessman has a "great interest" in revitalizing the Hank, according to his attorney, former US Attorney Kenyen Brown.
Brown said Bennett has been in talks with the city of Mobile for months now.
Bennett will send a formal proposal to the city and council by Wednesday.
"I know that he's passionate about baseball but this is personal. He's a personal acquaintance of Mr. Aaron. he's very concerned about his stadium that being Mr. Aaron's stadium or stadium named after him, representing what Mr. Aaron represented to major league baseball and to minority community members as well," Brown explained.
The proposal promises major renovations and upgrades to the Hank, including a Hank Aaron museum. Bennett said all of this will come at no cost to the city.
"Mr. Bennett can guarantee the placement and play of a new minor league baseball team in Mobile by 2021," Brown stated in an email sent to Mayor Sandy Stimpson and local city council members.
The ownership group that would run the hank is not being revealed to us yet. Brown said that should come out later this week.
"Many of these owners originally hail from the great state of Alabama, and some even closer to home," Brown wrote.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson's spokesperson, George Talbot, sent this statement:
"We have met with the ownership group and the initial conversations have been positive. We look forward to seeing more details about their proposal."
Mobile City Council President Levon Manzie, responded with this statement:
"With the departure of the BayBears I’m excited at the level of interest exhibited in the future of Hank Aaron Stadium. The Council is aware of the various proposals and I’m hopeful we’ll be in a position to ensure the future vitality of Hank Aaron Stadium for many years to come."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.