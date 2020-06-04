DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- While the storm is not expected to cause a lot of problems in the area, the hurricane season which has already been active is just beginning.
When tropical weather brews in the Gulf of Mexico, Dauphin Island is on high alert. The reason: the island is vulnerable and floods very easily.
But on Dauphin Island’s beach on Thursday, the only real worry for beachgoers, the dangerous surf with a high risk of rip currents.
But off the beach, at Capt'n Snapper's Marina Bar and Grill, tropical weather is the last thing they need as they work their way back from COVID-19.
“Since we’ve opened back up we’ve done exceptionally well,” said David Simms, Owner of Capt'n Snapper's Marina Bar and Grill.
That booming business is not a guarantee.
An updated hurricane season forecast released today from Colorado State University predicts 19 named storms, 9 of them hurricanes and four of them becoming major storms.
Simms hopes they are not forced to close again.
“It would probably devastate the year for us,” she said.
Long-time Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier is used to preparing for hurricane season, but they are taking note of the new forecast.
“It only takes one storm as we know and so knowing this year could be an exceptionally high year is concerning and it just reminds us and the residents to be prepared,” he said.
Just four days into the official start of hurricane season, three names have already been used. The latest, Cristobal, expected to hit Louisiana in just days.
“Even if this storm goes in as predicted, the path and the strength, we still could have some effects particularly on the west end of Dauphin Island,” Collier said.
On the west end, the main concern is flooding and lots of sand covering roads.
