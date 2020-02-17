SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)-- Dramatic video shows the confrontation between 17-year-old Daveniece Jones and 41-year-old Mitchell Schenkel in the middle of traffic on Moffett Rd. on Friday.
The graphic video sent to Fox10 was taken by someone who was getting gas at the Circle K on Moffett and Snow Rd. across the street from the attack.
The person who took the video said he tried to call 911, but the lines were busy so he rushed to the sheriff’s office substation for help.
Calls came pouring into 911 as the attack played out in real time.
One caller telling the operator: “There’s a black lady and a white guy standing in the middle of the road and she’s pulling a knife on him. She’s swinging it at him right now.”
We now know the “lady” who attacked Schenkel is Daveniece Jones.
She’s now charged as an adult with first degree assault.
Mobile county deputies say what sparked it all was an argument over Jones’ reckless driving.
A witness telling Fox10 Jones was cutting in and out of traffic, driving erratically down Moffett road for several miles.
“Once we got past Moffett and Schillinger into the bottom past Walmart she took the turning lane passing about 20 or 40 cars.”
The witness says once she cut off Schenkel’s blue F150 he started following her.
“He was trying to get her to stop. He was cutting her off trying to get her to stop. I'm assuming.”
It finally came to a head in the turning lane on Moffett and Snow.
In the video you see the two come face to face.
“She got out of the car with a knife. It was a kitchen knife. It was about 8 inches long.”
Deputies say at some point Jones cuts the 41-year-old on the arm.
When she turns to walk away you see Schenkel kick the back of her car.
That’s when she raises her arm and lunges toward him, stabbing Schenkel up to three times in the chest according to deputies.
Another caller telling 911 they were treating Schenkel’s wounds: “Ok, we have someone- put pressure on it! We have someone at Circle K. They got into a wreck. A lady hit the side of his car and she just stabbed him. She got him pretty good.”
In the video you see Jones get back into her car and drive away.
She later returns to the Circle K with her brother and parks her car at a gas pump.
Deputies took her into custody there.
The teen’s mother claims her daughter acted in self defense.
She says Schenkel cut in front of Jones several times, pumping his brakes.
She claims that’s what led her daughter to skip around multiple cars.
The mother tells Fox10 her daughter grabbed the knife when she stopped her car and saw Schenkel approaching her from the rear view mirror.
She says she got out to tell him to stop following her.
Schenkel didn’t want to say much, but he says he’s recovering.
University Hospital staff say he’s being treated there and is in fair condition.
