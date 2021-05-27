MOBILE, Ala. --Summertime usually equals vacation time.
Plenty of people enjoy loading up a tent and sleeping bag, or even just hooking up the RV, all to enjoy the beautiful outdoors.
Experts say Memorial Day weekend is popular time for camping.
Darin Uselman, the Chief Operations Officer of KOA (Kampgrounds of America’s), joining Shelby Myers on FOX10 News to talk about all things camping.
He breaks down how the pandemic has impacted the number of people going to campsites, which areas in the U.S. are most popular, and even has a few tips and tricks for first-time campers.
