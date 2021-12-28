MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- An automobile led Mobile police officers on a pursuit Tuesday morning after the driver failed to stop.
The pursuit ended on Woodlawn Drive in a residential neighborhood off Dauphin Island Parkway.
At least one person was seen afterward being possible detained inside an MPD police vehicle.
FOX10 News is reaching out to police for additional information.
