MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A rash of vehicle burglaries in one West Mobile neighborhood has one resident speaking out about approaching suspected car burglars after his wife's car was shot up. It also follows last week's shooting on Bristol Court after a homeowner was shot in the knee after he came upon a suspected car burglar going through his car.

While no one was hurt in the latest incident -- the homeowner is warning not only his neighbors but others neighborhoods.

"When something like this happens -- you start thinking about what could have happened," said Ben King.

King lives on Sunset Drive North and actually heard the shots fired early Thursday morning.

"It was around 3:15 and I was dead asleep and I woke up to the sound of gunshots and at first I thought I might be dreaming," recalled King.

Moments later -- a text from his neighbor confirmed it was no dream -- he too heard the shots.

"It was really loud and I knew it had to be pretty close but I couldn't tell where it had come from," said King.

Mobile Police were called and actually did several passes through the neighborhood. It wasn't until a few hours later -- King and his wife found her car shot up in the driveway.

"I thought somebody just busted the window out and then my wife looked in the car and she said -- there's bullet holes in the seat. It kind of just changed everything at that moment," said King.

At least four bullets were fired -- going all the way through the back seat into the trunk of the car. Her briefcase was also stolen and later recovered by ALDOT workers off I-65.

While it's a reminder not to leave any valuables in your vehicle -- King is also urging people to think twice about approaching suspected car burglars.

"It really escalates things -- it makes you think twice about what's going on around you. The message used to be lock your car but that doesn't always do it... So I guess you have to assume they could harm you and they may have a gun and they may be willing to use it," said King.

There were other reports filed in the neighborhood of neighborhood car break-ins and judging by the timeline -- it appears as though King's car was the last one of the night. Anyone with information is urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211,