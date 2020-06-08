MOBILE, Alal. (WALA) -- A desperate search for her missing dog leads a woman to FOX 10 News. Her car with the dog named "Sky" inside -- stolen from a south Mobile gas station. The car found. But no sign of "Sky."
The victim, who does not want to be identified, says it's a trip they've made so many times before -- an early morning ride to the Chevron on Dauphin Island Parkway and Duval Street.
"When I get off work... I do my normal routine. I get off work and take my dog for a little ride," said victim.
She recalls it was early last Monday morning still before daybreak -- when she went inside the store and left her keys in the car.
"So as I proceeded to walk out to the car... I looked to the left because my car was parked to the left... And it was gone. So I looked up and seen my car go down Duval... So instantly went back into the store and asked to use their phone becuase my cell phone was also inside the car," said victim.
As she callled 911l, the store pulled up surveillance video showing a guy getting in and taking off in her car with her dog still inside.
"When MPD got there -- that's all I kept asking the police. I said I don't even need the car... I want my dog back," said victim.
Her car was located abandoned on Magee Street in Prichard just hours later, but there was no sign of her dog. A week later she continues to check area shelters and to search the streets calling out Sky's name.
"Every day, every day... Every day. I walk Maysville every day. I walk around... I've even been going around in Prichard near where my car was found," said victim.
Desperate and out of options -- she turned to FOX 10 News to put her dog's picture out there in hopes someone will have seen her four legged companion.
"I would like to have my dog back... Because she was all I had. She was a piece of security for me. I'm not mad about what happened... I just really want to locate my dog because she plays a big part in my life and my anxiety. But I also want these kids to get off the streets because this is no way to live your life," said victim.
Again, the dog answers to "Sky" and was last seen wearing a pink collar with a bell on it. If you find or see the dog contact us and we'll put you in touch with the owner.
