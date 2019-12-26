MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Here on the Gulf Coast we have seen our share of difficult times. And, our friends all over Alabama have also been dealt some challenges with tornadoes, hurricanes and fires. While we hope disaster never strikes, we know all too well that it does.
That’s why the Volunteers of America is collecting supplies to go in Caring Kits. They are filled with all the things you would need during an emergency or when displaced due to an emergency. Things like hygiene items and cleaning supplies.
It’s one of our 10 Caring Gifts.
We invite you to help us help others this Christmas! For more information on 10 Caring Gifts, click https://www.fox10tv.com/10caringgifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.