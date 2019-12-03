MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Some local elementary students are digging up loose pennies, nickels and dimes to help our Gulf Coast veterans! The school kids are taking part in FOX10's 10 Caring Gifts program. And, we invite you to join these students and help us help others this holiday season.
