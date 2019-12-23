MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- One of the state's biggest adult day facilities is right here on the Gulf Coast. The Community Enrichment Center is Volunteers of America's adult day center. It's a program for adults with special needs. It's set up like a community college, offering different classes to those who come here. They do everything from arts and crafts to sports to computers.
The Community Enrichment Center is the recipient of one of our 10 Caring Gifts and you can help make sure the classes have what they need to succeed.
