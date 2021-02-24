MOBILE, Ala. --Carnival Cruise Line today will be extending their pause on operations through May 31, 2021.
They state they continue to work on plans to resume operations.
If your cruise has been impacted, you will be emailed today with your options.
If you’d like to check if your sailing has been impacted, please visit Carnival.com/checkmysailing.
