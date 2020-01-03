MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Because of continued heavy fog at the Port of Mobile, Carnival Fantasy was unable to depart Thursday on its scheduled four-day cruise.
Carnival Cruise Line says the ship has been cleared to sail and is scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. today on a three-day cruise.
Carnival issued the following:
All guests who sail on this voyage will receive a 50% refund of their cruise fare and a 50% credit toward a future cruise. In addition to a full schedule of activities and entertainment, some extra special events that are not part of our regular programming will be added to the onboard offerings. Guests can also opt to cancel and receive a full refund.
We sincerely apologize to our guests for this unexpected change and thank them for their patience and understanding.
