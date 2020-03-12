MOBILE. Ala. (WALA) -- Even with the fallout surrounding the Coronavirus outbreak -- the Carnival Fantasy is still cruising. However, a dense fog delay Thursday caused the ship to dock 8 hours late.
The ship was supposed to arrive at 10 a.m. but dense fog in the Mobile River Ship Channel had the Fantasy circling Mobile Bay.
"It's a waiting game," said Anita Hinton.
Passengers waiting to board the ship were on standby for much of the day for updates. Everyone we talked to -- ready to start their vacation despite the Coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm not concerned. It's already here now. It's here. So I can get it at the gas station... I'd rather get it in Mexico," said Hinton.
Hinton is taking the cruise with her cousins -- all out of the Atlanta area. She said they've stocked up on essentials like Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer. She even went a step further.
"Gloves for when I play roulette. I said I need gloves because I don't want to touch the chips but I want to play," said Hinton.
Others had no idea they would be waiting.
"This was for our anniversary... So it was a surprise so I didn't know until this morning," said Courtney.
She and her husband Jonathan are also prepared & ready to cruise.
"Just wash our hands and try to be cautious -- use sanitizer. We have antibacterial soap, wipes, things like that. We have Lysol. We were pretty prepared -- well he was. Good job babe! You've come a long way," said Courtney.
With the Cozumel leg of trip now cancelled -- we ran into several people who plan to reschedule.
"I'd rather just not take the wait here and do nothing. I'm just going to go back to New Orleans and have a few days vacation there and then go home," said Dustin, from California.
With the fog lifted, the ship finally made it's way in around 6 p.m.
"Glad to see the ship... I can see it in the distance... I just need to see it with me on it," said Deshia Jones.
Before they can board, the Fantasy will be deep-cleaned to hopefully avoid an outbreak while out at sea.
Guests are also subject to health screening before boarding the ship.
