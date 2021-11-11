MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Carnival Cruise Line announced Thursday it plans to restart service for its entire US fleet by the end of March 2022.

That would include cruises by the Carnival Sensation out of Mobile. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said cruises are expected to resume from Mobile on March 5.

For more details on latest schedules and health and safety protocols, Carnival is pointing to this link: https://bit.ly/3rjb0ef

Carnival said the planned resumption of service for Carnival Sensation, Carnival Ecstasy and Carnival Paradise by the end of March 2022 means the entire US-based Carnival fleet of 22 ships will be back in full operation.

The cruise line said customers whose cruise bookings have been impacted should receive an email from Carnival today.

Stimpson released the following statement regarding the return of Carnival Sensation to the Port City:

“We are thrilled to see today’s announcement by Carnival Cruise Line confirming the Carnival Sensation’s return to Mobile on March 5th. Alabamians are ready to cruise again and they want to do it from their home state. That is why we have been working closely with our partners at Carnival to help clear the way for their return. Cruising represents $6 million in annual gross revenue for the City of Mobile from wharfage and parking alone. The cruise industry is also a critical economic driver for our hotels, restaurants, and suppliers. We are excited to welcome back cruisers to the City of Mobile once again with the same level of hospitality that continues to earn the Mobile Cruise Ship Terminal very high ratings from customers on Carnival’s satisfaction survey. Let’s get ready to cruise in March!”

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800- CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com.