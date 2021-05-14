MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Carnival Sensation cruise ship is in Mobile this morning, and the crew will play a huge role in the efforts to resume cruises from U.S. ports.

The City of Mobile is assisting in vaccinating the ship's crew against COVID-19.

As cruise lines work toward resuming operations out of U.S. ports, the city reached out to assist with vaccinating Carnival Sensation’s essential staff members.

Through the city's partnership with USA Health, officials have arranged for 110 crewmembers to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination in Mobile.

Once cruises resume from American ports, Carnival Sensation is the ship that will have its homeport in Mobile. It replaces the Carnival Fantasy.

City officials say they want to do everything they can to help Carnival resume sailing quickly and safely.