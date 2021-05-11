MOBILE, Ala. --According to the City of Mobile, Carnival Sensation is coming to Mobile.

They are arriving Friday to vaccinate 110 crew members at the Mobile Cruise Terminal.

“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members.

We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can.” Carnival Cruise Line states.