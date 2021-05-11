MOBILE, Ala. --According to the City of Mobile, Carnival Sensation is coming to Mobile.
They are arriving Friday to vaccinate 110 crew members at the Mobile Cruise Terminal.
“We appreciate the support of Mobile officials in our efforts to vaccinate Carnival Sensation crew members.
We value the partnership of the port and city of Mobile and look forward to resuming sailing from the Alabama Cruise Terminal as soon as we can.” Carnival Cruise Line states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.