MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There will be more Carnival cruises out of the Port City in the near term, but then there will follow a year without cruising from Mobile.

The cruise line announced that Carnival Sensation won't return to Mobile. That ship is one of two that will be retired from the Carnival fleet this year.

As previously announced, Carnival Ecstasy will be repositioned to Mobile for departures from March 5 through Oct. 10 this year, following a long break as a result of the pandemic.

Newly announced is that cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from Oct. 15, 2022, through Sep. 30, 2023, have been cancelled. At a "later date," Carnival says, the company will reveal a new operating plan for cruises from Mobile.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following on Friday: