MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There will be more Carnival cruises out of the Port City in the near term, but then there will follow a year without cruising from Mobile.
The cruise line announced that Carnival Sensation won't return to Mobile. That ship is one of two that will be retired from the Carnival fleet this year.
As previously announced, Carnival Ecstasy will be repositioned to Mobile for departures from March 5 through Oct. 10 this year, following a long break as a result of the pandemic.
Newly announced is that cruises from Mobile that were planned for Carnival Sensation from Oct. 15, 2022, through Sep. 30, 2023, have been cancelled. At a "later date," Carnival says, the company will reveal a new operating plan for cruises from Mobile.
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following on Friday:
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy contacted me yesterday evening to share that they will be halting cruises out of Mobile from October 15, 2022, through September of 2023. In her message, she relayed that Carnival is planning on returning to Mobile after adjustment its operations in 2023.We are obviously very disappointed in this news. However, we are confident in our relationship with Carnival and its leadership moving forward. Christine Duffy is planning to be in Mobile to personally to welcome guests and celebrate the company’s 50th Anniversary with us when cruises resume on March 5, 2022 — further signaling their commitment to the City of Mobile and our port.Despite the recent news, we remain excited about the resumption of cruises between March and October, which will provide a needed shot in the arm for the dozens of businesses that serve the guests who come to cruise out of Mobile. The focus of our staff and the City’s leadership will continue to be providing the best service we can for any cruise liner that wishes to operate out of Mobile.
