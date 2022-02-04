DOWNTOWN MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- The Alabama Cruise Terminal is facing yet another setback.

Carnival Cruise Line announcing late Thursday that they will continue with the planned restart from Mobile March 5th, but come October the Port City will lose a cruise ship once again.

“It was just like unbelievable because we have taken two years to get to the point of us getting cruising back and then for them to tell us, oh wait it’s only temporary,” said Angela Gray.

Gray is an avid cruiser and Mobile resident. Beyond just the fun, the move could impact her business which makes cruise shirts, banners and gifts.

“We do a lot to help with the cruisers out of Mobile and it does break my heart that we won’t be able to service them for a whole year,” she said.

Carnival says they will only sail from Mobile until mid-October on the Ecstasy, but said they will be back in late 2023. This latest news coming amid a fleet shakeup. The cruise line says the Sensation and Ecstasy are being sold and those ships were set to be used for Mobile sailings.

“The way we’re looking at it though is disappointed yes, but also we recognize that Carnival is doing a few things that gives us hope for a continued relationship will go on,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The cruise line says it will announce its operating plan for Mobile at some point in the future. Mayor Stimpson says Carnival President Christine Duffy told him in an email Thursday night that the cruise line will be back in 2023.

“She actually put that in the email to me saying that when there’s a new ship that will be delivered into Galveston in 2023 and when that happens there will be a shift in the ship to here,” Stimpson said.

In the meantime, Mobile is planning a celebration for Carnival’s restart on March 5th. The cruise line’s president is slated to be here for it. Mayor Stimpson hopes that is a good sign. Carnival’s current contract with Mobile ends later this year.

“We’re going to start that conversation I’m actually going to talk to her later this morning and I’ll plant that seed that we would like to go ahead and start working on the contract going forward,” Stimpson said.

This cruise cancellation means Mobile taxpayers will continue to pick up the tab for the cruise terminal’s debt payments, about $1.9 million a year.

Mobile city leaders say they have been able to handle that the last two years and do not anticipate a problem continuing.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released the following on Friday: