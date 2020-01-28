MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Tuesday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Cuba was recorded on the seismometer at the University of South Alabama.
Dr. Alex Beebe, a geology professor, said it was the largest reading since the seismometer was installed back in February 2016.
"The amplitude was so great because of how close we were to the earthquake and the magnitude of the earthquake," said Dr. Beebe. "7.7 puts this earthquake well into the Major Earthquake category (anything > 7), and we only get a few this powerful each year."
An aftershock that hit about three hours after the primary earthquake was also picked up on the USA device.
The quake was centered about 90 miles northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 90 miles southwest of Niquero, Cuba. So far, there have been no reports of casualties or heavy damage from the earthquake.
