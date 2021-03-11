MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The case against a man arrested after shooting and killing a woman inside her home in November is heading to the grand jury.

Police said Lashaun Lamar Pruitt, 20, fired shots into a house on Farnell Drive on the night of November 1. A woman in the home, 41-year-old April Ruggs, was wounded in the shooting and later died.

Detectives connected Pruitt to the homicide and said they spotted him driving a Ford Mustang on Michigan Avenue.

When investigators attempted to stop the car, they said Pruitt took off and led them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph. The car crashed in a ditch in the Morningside neighborhood where Pruitt and a passenger, Khalijah Clark, bailed out and started running.

Pruitt faces charges of murder, two counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied dwelling.