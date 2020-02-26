The case against a teenager charged with murder has been sent to the grand jury.
Margarrius Mikel Horn was arrested on January 31 for the death of 20-year-old Zackory Cortez Mose. Mose was found shot to death with a gunshot wound to the head on Schwarz Street at Hathcox Street.
Authorities say two different guns were used in the shooting; a 9 mm and a 40 caliber handgun. They say according to the victim's ex-girlfriend, Horn allegedly had an ongoing dispute with the victim.
According to officials, casings from the scene matched those of the gun recovered when Margarrius was arrested. They say detectives found 25-30 casings at the scene.
Horn also faces counts of carrying a pistol without a permit and marijuana possession.
Police also arrested 18-year-old Geoffrey Lee Johnson Jr. in that same crime.
