MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing was held Monday in the case of intimidating a witness against 22-year-old Tyhre Webster.

The case was bound over to the Grand Jury. A motion to revoke Webster's bond on charges of receiving stolen property 2nd was granted.

Webster is the brother of a man shot and killed by police on Thursday, February 4.

A Mobile County police detective recently testified that Webster made threats against police during a phone call from the jail, where police had booked him on charges of threatening a witness and reckless endangerment.