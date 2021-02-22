MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing was held Monday in the case of intimidating a witness against 22-year-old Tyhre Webster.
The case was bound over to the Grand Jury. A motion to revoke Webster's bond on charges of receiving stolen property 2nd was granted.
Webster is the brother of a man shot and killed by police on Thursday, February 4.
A Mobile County police detective recently testified that Webster made threats against police during a phone call from the jail, where police had booked him on charges of threatening a witness and reckless endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.