MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A preliminary hearing was held today for 29-year-old Tronisha Ellis who is charged with three counts of attempted murder and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm after the March shooting of a five-year-old girl.

The case has been bound over to the Grand Jury and Ellis is being held without bond due to her being on probation during the time of the incident.

Five-year-old Zedaya Cook was shot in the neck after police say Ellis opened fire after being asked to leave the home she was visiting.

Police say Ellis fired at least three shots, one of them striking Cook.

Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker confirmed that in her statement to police, Ellis said she saw spiders or a spider on one of the children in the house. Walker says Ellis was incoherent after that.

Two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting as well as their father.

A mental evaluation has been ordered for Ellis.