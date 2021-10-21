MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested two men after they were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from the van of a local business.

Officers were called to Play and Talk on Airport Boulevard at University around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Security video from the store showed someone under the company vehicle cutting the catalytic converter off. Another man was seen digging around in the dumpster.

Investigators said they later found Jack Ward, 33, was arrested, and Riley Hayes, 42, with the stolen items. Both were arrested and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, and possession of burglar tools.