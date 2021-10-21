MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police arrested two men after they were caught on camera stealing a catalytic converter from the van of a local business.
Officers were called to Play and Talk on Airport Boulevard at University around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Security video from the store showed someone under the company vehicle cutting the catalytic converter off. Another man was seen digging around in the dumpster.
Investigators said they later found Jack Ward, 33, was arrested, and Riley Hayes, 42, with the stolen items. Both were arrested and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, and possession of burglar tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.