MOBILE, Ala. --According to the Archdiocese of Mobile, due to the changing CDC guidelines and after consultation with the Presbyteral Council, they will be discontinuing all COVID-19 Archdiocesan regulations regarding masses on May 29.

They also state that schools are still in session and to have different practices in Parish and school Masses would cause unneeded confusion.

Also, Archbishop Rodi states the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass will end on May 29.

These new changes only apply to Parish Masses and not to summer youth camps and youth activities.