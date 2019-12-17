MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As he was escorted to a police patrol car before being booked into Metro Jail -- suspected bank robber Robert McDaniel had a lot to say to our cameras.
LEE: "Were you surprised when police caught up with you?"
MCDANIEL: "No."
At last check, 42-year-old McDaniel remains in Metro Jail. Mobile Police say he robbed the First Community Bank on Cottage Hill Friday, December 13th. Police say he passed a note to the teller demanding money. She complied with his demands. Police say he took the cash and fled on foot.
Investigators were able to track him down and arrested him on Monday.
LEE: "What did you do with the cash?"
MCDANIEL: "I gave it to your momma."
McDaniel now faces charges of Robbery Third and a drug charge.
Mobile Police also trying to identify a burglary suspect. The homeowner says she's been a target not once -- but twice.
"To know that someone was inside my house rummaging through my things," said homeowner.
She installed surveillance cameras after the first break-in last month -- that time the thief making off with three tv's, an I-pad, and Apple Watch.
Then last Friday, December 13th -- her cameras caught a suspect knocking on her front door. After he realized no one was home -- he climbed into the same window used during the first burglary.
He went through her entire house -- even opening all the presents under the Christmas tree.
"We can't even have Christmas in my home because at this point I don't wanna bring anything there. I don't wanna buy anything new and put it up," said homeowner. "If it is the same person again. To know that you came back... That's just... I gotta move. Like I don't feel safe in my own home anymore."
If you know who he is -- turn him into Mobile Police and let him have a very Merry Metro Christmas 251-208-7211.
