Coast Guardsman Kayla Huffman said she was out eating at a restaurant Wednesday with friends. After she got back home she noticed her wallet was missing.
Huffman said she went back to the restaurant and the wallet was no where to be found. At that point, she'd determined, it was stolen.
"Sure enough as soon as I got on the phone with the credit card people they were actively swiping it as we spoke on the phone," Huffman said.
Huffman said about $540 was stolen through her credit cards.
The bandit used about $27 at the Chevron on Cottage Hill for cigarettes and a case of beer.
The owner gave surveillance video to Huffman telling her the person shown is the one who used her card.
"We went and asked for the security footage and they were able to since we had the card number, the exact time of purchase and the amount of the purchase they were able to go back to their camera and give us who used the card," she explained.
The charges didn't stop there, Huffman said $153 was used at a liquor store, $360 was sent to someone through cash app, and more spent at a gas station in Prichard.
Huffman's bank was able to cut the card off but the damage had already been done.
"I can't even get on to a military base right now without being escorted or the police report," she added. "At least be a better person. It's not hard to turn a wallet in and save somebody all this trouble."
A police report was filed Thursday. MPD tells me they are aware of the incident and are working on finding Huffman's wallet.
