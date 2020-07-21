An overnight burglary shut down a Fairhope Restaurant Tuesday.
The brazen burglary was caught on camera.
The burglar caused damage in and out of the business, but the owners said he likely caused the most damage to himself.
The owners said the suspect was taken to the hospital but Fairhope Police wouldn't confirm that information nor any thing else about the suspect.
Surveillance video shows the break-in, which happened just after midnight Tuesday morning.
On video, you can see the burglar breaking into Mr. Spuds throwing a chair through the front glass door, then he climbed through.
After running around for a few minutes, the suspect appears to smash a wine bottle on a wall.
He then moved on, eventually returning to the front desk in a rage. He tried to pull off a machine, which appeared to be bolted down.
He was unsuccessful there, then tried to get out of the building by breaking through a window.
At first, he couldn't get through the glass but he threw his entire body through.
Once outside, he walked away from the building only to throw himself back through the window.
The owners of Mr. Spuds said this is when he really hurt himself and started bleeding. They said blood was on the wall beneath the window.
After running around for a few seconds, the suspect escaped through the front door.
Another vantage point showed the suspect run around outside for a few minutes then he disappears to the other side of the video.
The owners said that's when the police pulled up.
Interestingly enough, the owners said the suspect didn't take anything, he only caused damage and it didn't appear he was after anything in particular.
Mr. Spuds plans to open back up Wednesday.
