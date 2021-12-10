MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police asking for help to track down a suspected car burglar.
Police said the suspect stole a purse and other personal items from a vehicle at Word in Season ministry around 8 p.m. Monday night.
If you have any information that might help investigators, you are asked to call the Mobile Police Department.
