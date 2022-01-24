An intruder caused thousands of dollars worth of damage but only got away with a few hundred bucks.

Red Bar Espresso on Tanner Williams Road was ransacked by a burglar this weekend.

The crime was caught from start to finish on a store surveillance camera.

The owner got the call early Saturday morning and made his way to the store to find the front door had been smashed in.

In the video you can see the burglar throw a rock through the glass and make his way through the store heading straight to the cash register.

One employee, Cooper Beam, says it's likely he's been there before.

"He ran around the corner, knew exactly where the register was," Beam said. "Took no time for him to just rip it straight out the wall and take off with it."

The alarm did eventually start going off but this didn't stop the burglar from walking straight out the front door the same way he came in.

Beam says he made it off with less than $200. But the damage caused was worth a lot more.

At this time the business is unable to accept cash payments because he took off with the whole register, another inconvenience.

"He actually only took $150 out of the register so he got away with 150. The door is more of a pain than that 150," Beam said. "I would have rather him just say hey come give me 200 bucks and not break our door. I'm disappointed in humanity for that one man. He really just kind of screwed over a small business that is locally known for being great people."

Employees believe they saw the burglar drive off in a white ford expedition.

If you know anything about this crime call Mobile Police.