MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A Christmas decoration was taken down and tackled in a Mobile family’s front yard and it was all caught on camera.
“I really just thought the wind had blown things down,” said Jennifer Anderson.
“That’s what normally happens and we have to go and set it back up, but in this case it was far worse,” said Jake Anderson.
A 10-foot-tall inflatable Santa is a lot less jolly, not because Christmas is over, but because someone was channeling their inner Grinch when they dove and popped it on Wednesday at home near Schillinger and Airport.
“We spent a long time setting everything up and we were very proud about it and in a span of literally 8 seconds that it took for this individual to run from the vehicle and go, one of them was gone,” Jake said.
The Anderson’s believe whoever did this intended to do more damage.
“Apparently they decided they were going to start on one side of the yard with this knife and slash the inflatables, but I’m assuming our motion lights must have scared them off,” Jennifer said.
But the person came back minutes later.
With a running start, the Ebenezer Scrooge lookalike tackled Santa, not before tripping and ripping a hole in the Gingerbread man. Luckily everything else was saved.
“This is not going to deter us from putting up Christmas decorations,” Jake said. “We still are in the holiday spirit we’re going to put up decorations because something like that is not going to kill our spirit.”
