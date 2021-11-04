MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A late night, high speed chase down Interstate 65 on Wednesday night around 11pm was caught on camera and police say two kids were in the backseat the whole time.

James Maxwell sent FOX10 News video of the chase. You can see a car zooming past the Springhill exit heading south. Behind the car, a convoy of Mobile Police cruisers in hot pursuit.

Mobile police said it started when they tried to pull Marcello Tanner over near Texas and Rapier Streets on a traffic violation. Officers said he didn't want to stop.

When Tanner does stop his car, police said he jumped out near the Government Boulevard exit.

Police caught up to him and made an arrest. Investigators said two children were along for the entire chase. They were unharmed in the backseat.

Drugs were also found in the car, police said.

Tanner was booked into Metro, a place he's been 26 times since 2006.

Tanner is charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana, reckless endangerment, two counts of child endangerment , promoting prison contraband, and possession of a controlled substance.