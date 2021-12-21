MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A woman in West Mobile had to come up with an explanation or replacement after a porch pirate snatched her daughter's gift five days before Christmas.

The brazen thief didn't seen to notice, or even care that she was caught on camera. The victim is hoping somebody will recognize her.

On the homeowner's Ring doorbell video, a dark colored car pulled into a driveway in the Huntleigh Woods subdivision in West Mobile.

A woman walks up to the porch with one thing on her mind.

The homeowner said, "I thought it was quite a brave move to just pull up like you owned it, but you can tell she knew she was doing something wrong because she was looking behind her to see who's out, who's watching. So it's like, you knew you were doing something wrong, yet you're gonna continue to go through with it."

The homeowner didn't want to be identified, but she thinks the porch pirate was tailing an Amazon truck and picked up what they delivered, because moments after she got a notification that her package had been delivered, it was taken.

The homeowner is pretty frustrated. She said inside the stolen package was her daughter's gift.

"Now it's going to be late for Christmas. But we've already contacted Amazon, and they're going to be resending the gifts. But now we have to make up an answer to why a child's not getting her things on time," said the homeowner.

The homeowner said this is now the fourth time her house has been hit by thieves. She put up the Ring doorbell hoping it would deter the crime.

"Don't know if they're having a hard time and they're trying to make Christmas for their families, but it's like, you know, you could ask "hey do you have any money?" The last two years have been pretty hard. A lot of people lost their jobs and they're still having things taken from them," said the homeowner.

After this, the homeowner said they're looking at installing even more cameras around their house.

If you think you know who the woman is in the video, turn her in.