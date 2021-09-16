PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A Prichard man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being struck by a car.

Unfortunately, the person responsible didn’t stop and kept on driving.

The incident happened around noon on Friday in the 1400 block of St. Stephens Road right outside Al's Tires.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Hilbert Enlers.

FOX 10 News spoke with Hilbert's brother, Hosea Elner, to see how he was doing and he is currently in critical condition.

Hilbert's leg will have to be amputated and they are hoping he will be able to recover.

Hosea says he was just walking across the street to get lunch when the unthinkable happened.

"When he turned around the car hit him and when I turned back around I said man what happened?" Hosea asked. "They say your brother got hit."

Hosea says both he and his brother worked at Al's Tires together and are attached at the hip.

He hasn't built up the strength to go and see him in the ICU at South Alabama because he can't imagine how someone could do this.

"I don't even like talking about it for real it hurt me that much," Hosea said. "I love my brother. That's just like my bestfriend. Where I go you see him, you see me. That's just as close as we be riding."

The car that Prichard Police are looking for is a blue Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The driver of the truck also hit another nearby car.

The owner of Al's Tires, Beatrice King, was there on the day of the accident and says if people know anything they need to say something.

"For the person that did it to keep going, I know they know they hit him," King said.

Although police don't have any leads at this time the community feels its only a matter of time until they do.

"And the person that did it they not getting away," King said. "They done got by for the moment but God sit high and look low. So hopefully Prichard Police find out who did it."

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to please contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.