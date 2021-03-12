MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, units are on scene of a car accident after a single vehicle struck a power pole.

We’re told the crash occurred after the driver had a medical emergency.

While bystanders were surrounding the scene, live wires began to fall, almost striking onlookers.

MFRD states Alabama Power is on scene mitigating the incident and warns that drivers should expect heavy delays on Schillinger Road.

If possible, completely avoid the area, and use an alternate route.