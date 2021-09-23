MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Causey Middle School was placed on lockdown for a time Thursday morning while officials investigated a threat.

The Mobile Police Department said officers were on the campus investigating.

The lockdown has been lifted.

A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that school officials will be taking precautions the rest of the day. She said activity has returned to normal at the school.

The MPD says additional information will be released later.

The following message was sent to parents from Causey principal Bo Smith: