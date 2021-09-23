MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Causey Middle School was placed on lockdown for a time Thursday morning while officials investigated a threat.
The Mobile Police Department said officers were on the campus investigating.
The lockdown has been lifted.
A Mobile County Public School System official told FOX10 News that school officials will be taking precautions the rest of the day. She said activity has returned to normal at the school.
The MPD says additional information will be released later.
The following message was sent to parents from Causey principal Bo Smith:
Dear Causey Parents,
This is Principal Bo Smith, today a threat was made regarding Causey Middle School via email. We immediately called law enforcement. Police and firefighters thoroughly investigated the matter and searched the campus. They have determined that the threat was not credible. Law enforcement has declared that Causey is safe and has cleared us to resume our daily activities. Students are in their classrooms learning on their regular schedule as we will continue to take precautions throughout the day. As always the safety of our students and your child is our # 1 priority and we will always take precaution to ensure their safety.
