MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teacher at a middle school in Mobile faces rape and sodomy charges in Tuscaloosa County.
According to court documents, Henry Snow, 57, is accused of forcibly raping a girl under the age of 16.
Snow teaches 6th-grade science and is a softball coach at Causey Middle School.
He was indicted by a grand jury in Tuscaloosa earlier in December and was arrested in Baldwin County on Christmas Eve. Jail records show Snow lives in Bay Minette.
