Dauphin Island, Ala. (WALA)-- For people who frequent Dauphin Island, it’s hard to miss Cedar Point Pier right before crossing the bridge. It’s been owned by one local family for decades, but not anymore.

“It’s a sad day, but it’s also a good day,” said Jay McRae, whose family has owned the pier for decades.

McRae and his brothers, Steve and Butch, took over Cedar Point Pier after their father’s passing in 2018.

In 1986, Roland McRae bought the pier and rebuilt it from scratch, and it’s been a labor of love for the family ever since, but now, the family decided to pass the torch.

Mobile County bought the pier for $2.1 million.

McRae said his family received multiple offers, but they decided to sell to the county because they promised to keep their father’s vision alive.

“We were looking for someone to continue what my father started, what he built, which was a family atmosphere, keeping the no fishing license needed, and maintaining the same kind of quality that we had while we were running it,” he said.

On the pier, one woman said she came all the way from Kentucky to fish there.

“It’s just a family-oriented place,” said Renee Burgess. “If I lived closer, we’d be bringing our grandchildren out here, so hopefully nothing really changes.”

A big attraction is most likely because no fishing license is required, and that’s on the forefront of Burgess’s mind. She said she hopes that doesn’t change.

County commissioner Randall Dueitt sent FOX 10 a statement: “I’m very excited that the Mobile County Commission is purchasing the Cedar Point Pier. I want the people of Mobile County to know they will still not have to obtain a fishing license to enjoy fishing on the pier, and hopefully we will be able to lower the cost.”

Dueitt also told FOX 10 he hopes to offer free admission on the pier for at least a few months following the acquisition.