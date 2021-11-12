MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As the sun set on Friday night, people filed into the Mobile fairgrounds to see Morgan Wallen perform. But for some they’d been waiting a while.

Fox10 spoke to two men who arrived early to avoid major traffic.

“We got here around 2:30. We actually got an alert on our phone saying there was severe traffic. So, we got our driver to bring us out here early,” Cade Simpson said.

And they weren’t the only ones to take advantage of that alert.

“I got a notification on my phone before I even got here. It said severe traffic clog before I even left. Once we got here, it wasn’t really that bad. We just came in, pulled into our parking spot and they checked to see if we had a parking ticket,” Chloe Covington said.

The atmosphere could be described as college football like with tailgating taking place before the show as people passed the time.

Just feet away, Mobile police could be seen directing traffic.

And traditional traffic wasn’t the only issue. People also had issues with internet traffic.

“I have been trying to send a ticket to my boyfriend for around three hours that I’ve been here and it’s yet to go through. I finally got it to go through to a friend and she was able to send it to him. It’s just been crazy. The overwhelming amount of people have kind of clogged the internet use that you’ve been able to use here,” Covington said.

Others that we spoke to said they pre-downloaded their tickets, so they had no problem getting in.