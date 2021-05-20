MOBILE, Ala. . — In conjunction with the Commissioning of USS Mobile this weekend, the Army National Guard will be firing ceremonial cannons located at the Alabama State Docks.
There will be four 105 mm Howitzer rounds fired for rehearsal on Friday morning between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 19 rounds fired on Saturday during the Commissioning Ceremony at 10 a.m.
Those nearby may hear the blasts but should not be concerned.
These are not live rounds, only large blank rounds that produce sound and smoke.
