The new year is bringing changes to garbage collection in one Mobile County city.
The City of Prichard Public Works Department is taking over garbage collection services from Republic Services, a private company.
And citizens will start noticing the changes Monday.
That's when new garbage cans will be delivered to residents.
Mayor Jimmie Gardner says the city has also brought three new side arm garbage trucks and 10,000 new garbage cans.
Gardner says he thinks the move will provide citizens with faster service should they run into any problems.
The mayor said, "Now, you call directly to the city and we can immediately respond to whatever those needs are. When the other company had it, it may take several days or longer in which to meet whatever that need of that citizen."
Gardner says some of the money for the transition comes from $4.1 million commercial loan to the city from Regions Bank.
But he believes the change in garbage service will save the city about $400,000 a year.
The Public Works Department begins collecting garbage with the new carts February 3rd.
Notices will be placed on the cans explaining policies, but Gardner says collection days will remain the same.
