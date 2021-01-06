WASHINGTON (WALA) -- Two people from Mobile were in Washington D.C. on Wednesday. They drove all night to see President Donald Trump speak and then marched to Capitol Hill with several hundred thousand people in what they say was a largely peaceful protest voicing concern about the election.
“It wasn’t a big old giant riot,” said Kurt Tillman. “People were happy, people were singing, people were praying.”
Tillman and Justin Fadalla call themselves peaceful protestors. They showed up in D.C. on Wednesday to be a part of history.
“We didn’t burn any buildings down, we didn’t steal anyone’s TVs,” Fadalla said. “I just feel what went on today was just a great example of how a protest should have been done.”
No official numbers have been released, but hundreds of thousands turned out.
The two say the message from those in D.C. is they want answers about the election.
“It was such an awesome event and I hate to see some of that, if that really happened on the frontside, but at this point I just feel like some of that stuff needed to happen to see that the citizens are just sick of what’s going on,” Fadalla said.
Fadalla says the protestors reached their tipping point on Wednesday, two months after Election Day.
“I feel like this is our last chance to show the Senate ‘hey we’re serious’ we want answers and we want answers now,” he said.
The two said they wish they could have brought a bus load of people.
