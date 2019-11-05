MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Over the summer 16-year-old Cameron Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana following an altercation at The Shoppes at Bel Air.
Monday one of the teen's attorneys, Chris Stewart, posted to Facebook that the charges against Robinson have been dropped.
The teen’s lawyers believe the charges “should have never been filed.”
They say “while Cameron Robinson and his family are relieved that the criminal process for him has ended, he is still scarred both by the experience of being arrested and also the injuries he suffered from the vicious bite of the mall's K-9.”
A $25 million dollar civil lawsuit against the mall's owner, security and K9 services claims Robinson along with two other teens and a 20-year-old were aggressively approached.
"He didn’t ask me no questions no nothing and he put us against the wall, put us in handcuffs for no reason and we asked him what we did and we told him about... we know our rights and he just, I told him he was racist and he became aggressive and just slammed me on my head," said Robinson at a press conference back in July 2019.
The lawsuit claims that's when the security guard ordered the dog to attack, biting Robinson several times.
Rodney Barganier, another attorney for the teen, says they're happy with the decision to drop the charges but he believes now the mall must do what he says is "the right thing" by getting rid of the K9 unit there.
Barganier says the dropped charges now clears the way for the 16-year-old to have a productive life.
Shortly after the incident the mall issued a statement which says in part: "The safety and well-being of our guests and tenants is our top priority. The Shoppes at Bel Air maintains a comprehensive security program that blends both visible and behind the scenes efforts. The k-9 unit is an integral part of our security program.”
Meanwhile Barganier says that civil lawsuit is pending.
Fox10’s Marella Porter tried calling the mall's general manager and owner to see if any changes have been made since the incident over the summer, but did not hear back.
The DA's office would not comment on the case.
Robinson’s attorneys say they’re still waiting on mall parking lot surveillance video and the body cam video from the Mobile Police Department to be released.
